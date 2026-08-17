"Too Young? I'm 33"... Lawyer Criticizes Ha Young Over Praise of Pro-Japanese Great-Grandfather

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] A practicing lawyer has sharply criticized the controversy surrounding actor Ha Young's great-grandfather and his pro-Japanese activities.

On the 15th, lawyer Lee Ji-hoon uploaded a video titled "Ignorance, Stupidity and Arrogance (Team Kill by the Descendant of a Royal Traitor)" on the YouTube channel Ahneunbyeonhosa and addressed the controversy involving Ha Young.

In the video, Lee said, "'Pro-Japanese collaborator' is a polite expression. In fact, he was a traitor," referring to Ha Young's great-grandfather. Regarding the backlash over the so-called "guilt by association" issue, he argued that the point was not whether descendants should be held responsible for their ancestor's actions, but that the core of the controversy should be examined elsewhere.

He also pointed out that Ha Young had introduced her family on television as a "fourth-generation family of doctors." Lee said, "No one dug up her great-grandfather's past. It became known because she brought up her family history herself." He added that if she had mentioned that he worked as a doctor in Hanyang during the Japanese colonial period, she should have taken a closer look at the historical context.

He also noted that Ha Young was born in 1993 and is now 33 years old, saying, "She is too old to claim she didn't know because she was young." He argued that even if she did not know exactly who her great-grandfather was, the fact that he was a doctor during the Japanese colonial period should have prompted her to check his background.

Lee also said Ha Young should have personally verified the relevant materials and records if she was going to proudly introduce her great-grandfather. He emphasized, "You may not know what kind of life your great-grandfather lived, but if you understand the historical background, you should have questions."

Meanwhile, Ha Young recently appeared on an entertainment program and introduced herself as coming from a four-generation family of doctors. She said her great-grandfather studied medicine in Japan, opened a Western-style hospital in Hanyang, and treated Emperor Gojong. The controversy erupted after his pro-Japanese activities were later revealed.

Her agency initially denied the allegations, but later reversed its position and acknowledged Ahn Sang-ho's pro-Japanese activities. Ha Young also posted an apology on her social networking service account on the 13th, but the controversy continues.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.