Lee Sol-i, Park Sung-kwang's Wife, Ends Divorce Rumors and Says, "I Can't Leave Home Because of Gwangbok-i"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, shared an update on their ailing pet dog Gwangbok-i and expressed her deep affection for him.

On the 16th, Lee posted a photo on her personal account along with the message, "I can't leave home because Gwangbok-i needs his water emptied every hour. It's so admirable that he scratches to let me know he wants water, and I'm glad he can express himself."

The photo showed Lee holding the sick Gwangbok-i tightly in her arms. The look in her eyes as she gazed at him clearly reflected her deep love for her pet.

Lee then said, "We have an oxygen room at home. He says it's easier to breathe when he goes in there. I'm glad he goes in well," and shared an update on Gwangbok-i's condition.

Gwangbok-i became widely known after appearing with Park Sung-kwang on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Omniscient Interfering View." He also won much affection by appearing in several commercials. Now more than 12 years old, the senior dog has recently been undergoing treatment after his heart disease worsened and he was taken to the emergency room with pulmonary edema.

Lee recently became caught up in divorce rumors with Park Sung-kwang after a post on her personal account. Her mention of differences in values led to various interpretations, but she later clarified directly that the rumors were not true. Park also showed his unchanged affection by leaving a comment on his wife's social media post.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.