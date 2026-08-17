Hong Hyun-hee, who does not send her son to English preschool, says, "I was surprised he speaks English so well. We can’t have many conversations."

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee expressed surprise at her son Junbeom’s English skills.

On the 15th, the YouTube channel "Hong Hyun-hee Jey-ssun's Hongssun TV" posted a video showing Hong Hyun-hee going through her schedule.

That day, Hong Hyun-hee brought up Junbeom while getting her makeup done. She said, "The other day, I had a meeting at home with the YouTube team. I guess everyone looked so cool and impressive with their laptops out. Junbeom came over with his Tayo the Little Bus laptop and sat down too."

She added, "The next day, I was talking with my husband about filming, and Junbeom brought his laptop again. I think he absorbs everything and imitates it all." She shared how much Junbeom has grown.

She also recalled being surprised by Junbeom’s English, saying, "My husband and I were amazed when we saw Junbeom speaking English." When a staff member asked, "Does Jey-ssun sometimes ask Junbeom questions in English?" Hong Hyun-hee replied, "That’s why I can’t have many conversations," drawing laughter.

The remark drew even more attention because Hong Hyun-hee had previously said she does not send Junbeom to English preschool. She explained, "I’m not sending him to English preschool. He goes to play school, and he takes a few English classes there."

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married interior designer Jey-ssun in 2018, and the couple has a son, Junbeom.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.