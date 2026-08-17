"My Hands Were Shaking and I Was Biting My Lip"... Jennie Breaks Down in Tears After Wardrobe and Mic Mishaps at Japan Festival

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] BLACKPINK's Jennie is drawing concern from fans after being seen pushing through a series of unexpected incidents on stage at a major music festival in Japan, then holding back her emotions and finishing the performance.

Jennie appeared as a solo artist on the stage of the Japanese music festival SUMMER SONIC 2026, held in Tokyo on the 14th and in Osaka on the 16th. According to the festival, she performed in Tokyo on the 14th and in Osaka on the 16th.

In particular, after Jennie's final SUMMER SONIC appearance in Osaka on the 16th, videos filmed at the venue spread online and drew attention.

In the released footage, Jennie could be seen repeatedly adjusting her outfit during the performance. At one point, she turned on stage and quickly fixed her top. She was also seen signaling to staff while pointing at her microphone, as if something had gone wrong during the show.

Local reports also said that Jennie experienced problems with her outfit and equipment during the performance that day.

What worried fans most was Jennie's expression. During the performance, she appeared overwhelmed with emotion, biting her lip as she tried to hold back tears. Later, as she brushed back her hair and tried to compose herself, the video even captured her hands shaking.

Although the unexpected incidents kept coming, Jennie soon refocused on the stage. She lifted the mood, continued with the planned performance, and completed the show.

When she finally said goodbye to the audience after finishing the set, she was seen shedding the tears she had been holding back. Fans who watched the footage responded with concern for her condition.

Meanwhile, another video related to the SUMMER SONIC performance is also spreading online. A short clip from Jennie's Tokyo performance on the 14th, which appeared to show part of her body being exposed during the routine, quickly circulated through social networking service platforms and online communities.

However, the authenticity of the video has not been confirmed. It is unclear whether it is original footage taken during the actual performance or a manipulated clip altered using AI or video editing technology, so it is difficult to conclude that it was a real exposure incident.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.