"I Got a Kiss!"... BTS's Jimin Gives a Cheek Kiss to a Young U.S. Cancer Patient, Touching Fans Around the World

Jimin of BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) gave a young fan battling pediatric cancer an unforgettable memory.

On the 15th local time, Jimin had a special meeting with the young fan Olivia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, during the BTS World Tour Arirang concert.

After the concert, the Texas-based nonprofit Heroes for Children released a video of Jimin and Olivia's meeting on its official social media channels. Heroes for Children provides financial and social support to children fighting pediatric cancer and their families.

In the video, Jimin spotted Olivia in the audience, walked over to her, and made eye contact. He then handed her a souvenir he had with him and embraced her warmly, sharing a tender moment.

When Jimin kissed Olivia on the cheek, a bright smile spread across the girl's face. Overwhelmed by the unexpected gift, Olivia shouted, "I got a kiss!" and the moment was captured on video.

Heroes for Children also highlighted the moment with special warmth. The group said, "We are still not over this moment," and added, "Thank you to BTS for giving our girl Olivia the sweetest hug at last night's concert. It will be a precious memory she will never forget."

Although brief, the meeting became a once-in-a-lifetime moment for Olivia, who is fighting pediatric cancer. After the video was released, fans around the world also reacted enthusiastically to Olivia's bright expression and Jimin's kindness.

The meeting was previously reported to have been connected to the Make-A-Wish program, which helps fulfill the wishes of children with incurable and serious illnesses. Overseas media reported that Olivia and other children were invited to the BTS concert through a special invitation.

Meanwhile, Jimin also drew attention from Korean fans with his stage look in the United States on Liberation Day, featuring a hairstyle accented with red and blue hairpieces and a performance outfit reminiscent of the South Korean national flag and the four geongon-gamri trigrams.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.