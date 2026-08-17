Jung Hae-in to Skip 'Agami' Press Screening After Interview Cancellation Amid Ha Young Controversy

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jung Hae-in will not attend the press screening for the animated film "Agami," in which he voiced a character, following the cancellation of interviews for the Netflix series "Our Sticky Love."

Jung's name was not included on the attendance list for the press screening and media briefing for "Agami," which will be held on the 26th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul.

Director Ahn Jae-hoon, along with voice actors Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Jae-myung and Kim Sun-young, is scheduled to attend the event and discuss the film. Jung Hae-in and Lee Chung-ah will not be present.

In particular, Jung voiced the lead character, Gill, in "Agami." Gill is a man who, pushed to the edge of life, gains gills that allow him to breathe underwater and begins a new life. As he plays the central character, attention is also focused on Jung's absence from the briefing.

Earlier, Jung also saw changes to the promotional schedule for another lead project, the Netflix series "Our Sticky Love."

He had originally been set to meet reporters for an interview on the 14th to coincide with the show's release. However, after co-star Ha Young became embroiled in controversy over her great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho's pro-Japanese activities, Ha's interview was canceled, and Jung's interview was later called off as well.

Netflix said on the 11th that Jung's interview had been "unavoidably canceled," but did not give a specific reason.

As the controversy spread over her great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho's pro-Japanese record, Ha Young released a handwritten apology on the 12th. She said, "I am taking today seriously and sincerely apologize as a descendant," adding, "I feel even more sorry for causing trouble because of my shortcomings ahead of National Liberation Day of Korea."

"Agami" is an animated film based on the novel of the same name by author Gu Byeong-mo. It is the latest work from director Ahn Jae-hoon, who helmed "Green Days: Dinosaur and I" and "A Shaman's Tale." Jung Hae-in, Kang Ha-neul, Lee Chung-ah, Yoo Jae-myung and Kim Sun-young all took part in the voice cast. The film will be released on Sept. 9.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.