LUCY vocalist Choi Sang Yeop to tie the knot in August... "Private ceremony with a non-celebrity"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] LUCY vocalist Choi Sang Yeop will get married this August.

On the 17th, his agency Mystic Story announced the news of his marriage in an official statement, saying, "Choi Sang Yeop of our artist LUCY is preparing to begin a new chapter this August with someone precious."

His bride-to-be is a non-celebrity. The agency said, "We understand how surprised fans may have been by this sudden news. We would be grateful if you could watch over them with warm support."

The wedding will be held privately out of consideration for the bride-to-be and both families. Mystic Story stated, "The ceremony will be conducted privately to respect the other party, who is a non-celebrity, and we ask for your understanding that specific details cannot be disclosed."

He will continue his activities with Lucy after marriage. The agency added, "Choi Sang Yeop will continue to repay fans with good music and activities as a member of LUCY."

Born in 1994, Choi Sang Yeop serves as Lucy's vocalist and guitarist. He took part in JTBC's band audition program Superband in 2019 and later joined the runner-up team Lucy as its new vocalist. Working with existing members Shin Yechan, Cho Won Sang, and Shin Gwangil, he completed the group's current four-member lineup.

Lucy made its official debut in May 2020 with the title track "Flowering" from its first single, "Dear." The band built a distinctive identity with a unique lineup centered on the violin and music that makes use of ambient sounds. Since then, it has established itself as one of Korea's leading bands with songs such as "Jogging," "Snooze," "Stove," "Hero Rock Festival," and "Haze."

In particular, Choi Sang Yeop has led Lucy's musical color with his powerful yet delicate vocals. Beyond group activities, he has also expanded his scope as a vocalist through a variety of music projects.

Six years after his debut, Choi Sang Yeop is opening a new chapter in his life and will continue his music career as a member of Lucy after marriage.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.