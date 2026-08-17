Jennie Shows Her Professionalism Through Tears... Leaves Stage After Wardrobe and Mic Problems, Then Returns

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] BLACKPINK's Jennie proved she is a true professional.

Jennie took the stage at the massive SUMMER SONIC 2026 festival, held on the 14th at Zozo Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Tokyo, Japan, and on the 16th at Expo '70 Commemorative Park in Osaka.

However, the second show on the 16th was hit by a series of setbacks. A microphone malfunction and a wardrobe issue left her unable to perform properly. Fan-shot videos released after the concert showed Jennie tapping the microphone when it failed to work, then turning around mid-performance to fix her outfit. She appeared to steady herself by biting her lip and brushing back her hair with trembling hands. In the end, she had to leave the stage without performing two songs from the planned setlist.

Jennie, however, returned to the stage. After resolving the wardrobe and equipment problems, she came back and told fans directly, "I'm sorry. There was a bit of a problem with my outfit today. I didn't expect it to be this hot or to sweat this much. But I'm back now. I'll keep going with you."

She also said, "I'm happy and proud to be here. It's a very special day because I haven't been able to see you all for a long time. I've spent the past three months performing at various festivals. Since today is the last day, I hope you enjoy it to the fullest," and finished the show by giving it her all until the very end. As she delivered her closing remarks, she finally burst into tears.

Fans who watched the performance left comments such as, "The microphone seemed to be broken, and there also appeared to be a problem with the outfit," "She was clearly trying her best despite the equipment and wardrobe issues," and "Since the wardrobe and microphone problems were not the artist's fault, I hope Jennie stays strong."

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.