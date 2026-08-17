Lucy's Choi Sang Yeop Announces Surprise Marriage, Saying He Is Marrying Someone He Has Cherished and Relied On for a Long Time (Full Story)

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Lucy member Choi Sang Yeop is getting married.

His agency, Mystic, said on the 17th, "Choi Sang Yeop is preparing to begin a new chapter in August with someone precious."

His bride-to-be is not a celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately out of consideration for her. The agency added, "We understand how surprised fans must have been by this sudden news. We would be grateful if you could watch over him with warm support. Choi Sang Yeop will continue to repay fans with good music and activities as a member of Lucy."

Choi Sang Yeop also posted a handwritten letter on the fan community to greet fans directly.

He wrote, "I am preparing to begin a new life with someone I have cherished and relied on for a long time. I think some of you may have been surprised by this sudden news. Even so, I wanted to share one of the most important moments of my life with you before anyone else."

He continued, "As I have always done, I will keep my passion for music and my sense of responsibility unchanged, and I will do my best to repay you with better music and a better presence on stage. I am truly grateful for your constant support and affection."

Born in 1994, Choi Sang Yeop rose to fame through JTBC's "Superband" in 2019. He later joined Lucy, the runner-up team from "Superband," as the band's new vocalist and performed alongside Shin Yechan, Cho Won Sang, and Shin Gwangil.

Lucy debuted in May 2005 with "Flowering" and won fans over with its distinctive music, including "Jogging," "Stove," and "Hero."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.