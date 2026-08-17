BTS's Jimin Kisses the Cheek of a Young Cancer Patient During U.S. Concert, Spreading 'Positive Influence' Around the World

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The positive influence of BTS's Jimin sent shockwaves around the world.

On the 17th, the U.S.-based nonprofit charity Heroes for Children posted a video on its official social media account, saying, "We are still caught up in this moment. Thank you to BTS for giving our girl Olivia the sweetest hug at the Dallas concert. A precious memory we will never forget."

In the released footage, Jimin walked down from the stage, handed a key ring to Olivia, a girl battling childhood cancer, gently patted her head, and then gave her a warm hug and a kiss on the cheek. Olivia, seemingly unable to believe what had just happened, exclaimed, "I got a kiss." She also appeared deeply moved as she looked at the footage she had taken of Jimin. Olivia is known to be an avid BTS fan.

BTS held its world tour, "Arirang," in Arlington, Texas, on the 15th local time. At the concert, Jimin marked Liberation Day by wearing a hairstyle reminiscent of the taegeuk pattern and an outfit inspired by the geongon-gamri trigrams of the South Korean national flag, highlighting the identity of the Republic of Korea.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to Jimin's gesture, saying, "He looks like a prince from a fairy tale," "Such positive influence," "How could anyone not love him?" and "I'm proud to be a fan of Jimin."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.