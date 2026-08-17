Monsta X Turns Türkiye Into a Korean Singalong as 60,000 Fans Join In

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Monsta X turned Türkiye into a massive Korean singalong.

Monsta X took the stage at the Istanbul Festival, held on the 15th local time at Festival Park Yenikapı in Istanbul, Türkiye. Now in its fifth year, the festival is one of Türkiye's largest music events. As one of K-pop's leading acts, Monsta X performed before more than 60,000 concertgoers.

As soon as the group's hit song "DRAMARAMA" opened the show, the crowd erupted into a Korean singalong. Local fans sang along and filled the venue, while cheers and shouts rang out from every corner. Banners written in Korean also decorated the audience.

The performance continued with a medley of hits across a range of genres, including "Rush Hour," "The Dreaming," "Growing Pains," "Do What I Want," and "Burning Up." During "Love Killa," another huge Korean singalong broke out, adding to the emotional atmosphere. True to their reputation as a trusted, must-watch performance act, Monsta X responded to the fans' passion with flawless live vocals and stage presence.

The members also shared their feelings about returning to Türkiye after a previous broadcast shoot, with Shownu and Jooheon speaking about the experience. They added warmth to the moment by promising to return next time as a full group, including I.M, who is currently serving in the military.

The passion of Monsta X and their local Monbebe fans did not fade until the very end of the show. After the performance ended, the audience kept calling for an encore, and the members returned to the stage to perform "John." With their intense energy and commanding stage presence to the last moment, Monsta X closed the concert on a high note alongside the crowd.

Through their agency, Monsta X said, "We were so happy to meet our Türkiye Monbebe in person. Seeing Monbebe and the audience respond so sincerely moved us deeply and gave us so much energy." They added, "We want to come back as a full group with I.M next time. We will continue to come back with great stages and music to repay your support, so please look forward to it and keep cheering us on. We love you again, Monbebe!"

Monsta X will make a comeback on September 4 with their new album, The Phase.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.