Kim Bu-seon Faces Court Over Financial Dealings With the Deceased; Her Oksu-dong Home Also Subject to Seizure

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Actress Kim Bu-seon is reportedly facing a lawsuit seeking repayment of a loan of about 200 million won over financial transactions with the deceased.

According to a report by Sports Kyunghyang on the 17th, the parents of the deceased, identified as A, filed a lawsuit against Kim Bu-seon at the Seoul Eastern District Court, seeking repayment of the loan. The bereaved family claims that the amount A transferred to Kim Bu-seon from 2013 through last year came to about 199.74 million won, and says a substantial portion should be returned.

The first hearing was held on the 14th. The dispute in this case is not simply the size of the transfers, but whether each payment was a loan or support given without any expectation of repayment.

Kim Bu-seon's side acknowledged borrowing about 80 million won, but said 10 million won has already been repaid, leaving 70 million won in outstanding debt. It also argued that the monthly transfers and the money received on birthdays and holidays were support between close acquaintances, and therefore did not have to be repaid.

In response, the bereaved family said it was hard to accept the claim that more than 100 million won was given without any repayment agreement, especially since the two were not in a romantic relationship. It also pointed to past instances in which Kim Bu-seon reportedly borrowed money in a hurry and repaid it later, arguing that the loans and support payments cannot be arbitrarily separated.

Earlier, a seizure order worth about 200 million won was also placed on Kim Bu-seon's apartment in Oksu-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. The Seoul Eastern District Court accepted the bereaved family's request for provisional seizure in April, and no agreement was reached at a mediation hearing in May.

The key issue in the trial is expected to be whether the deceased promised repayment when sending money to Kim Bu-seon. The next hearing is scheduled for October 2.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.