Bae Da-hae Takes Care of Her Skin with Stem Cell Treatment, Says "The More I Look, the More I Like It"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Singer and musical actress Bae Da-hae expressed satisfaction after undergoing a stem cell treatment.

On the 15th, the YouTube channel "Dahae Is Da Hae" released a video titled "A 42-Year-Old's Daily Life on a Stem Cell Date with My Mom."

That day, Bae Da-hae went to a dermatology clinic to receive the stem cell procedure. The doctor explained, "You can think of it as improving your overall immunity after the stem cell treatment," and Bae showed anticipation during the consultation, saying, "It would be great if it could slow down aging."

The stem cell procedure was carried out by centrifuging collected blood to extract the necessary components, injecting them back into the body, and then applying the remaining plasma to the skin on the face. After the treatment, Bae said, "My skin already seems better. It's a little red, but the more I look, the more I like it," expressing satisfaction.

Meanwhile, Bae Da-hae married Peppertones member Lee Jang-won in 2021.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.