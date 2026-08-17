Jung Hae-in Denies Rumors of Fallout Over Ha Young Controversy, Skips Premiere Due to Schedule: "It Was a Planned Commitment"

[Sportschosun, Park Ara-m] Actor Jung Hae-in will not attend the press screening for the animated film "Agami." The news comes amid recent controversy surrounding Ha Young, who appeared in the same project, but his agency said the decision was unrelated and due to scheduling conflicts.

FNC Entertainment, Jung Hae-in's agency, announced on the 17th that he will not attend the press and distribution screening for "Agami," which is set to take place on the 26th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul. The agency explained that a previously scheduled filming commitment overlaps with the screening, making it impossible for him to attend, and that the decision was made before the controversy involving Ha Young emerged.

"Agami" is an animated film based on the novel of the same name by Gu Byeong-mo. It tells the story of Gon, a boy who gains gills after falling into deep water. Jung Hae-in voices the lead character Gon, while Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Jae-myung, Kim Sun-young, and Lee Chung-ah also took part in the voice cast.

Director Ahn Jae-hoon, along with Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Jae-myung, and Kim Sun-young, is expected to attend the press screening on the 26th. Jung Hae-in and Lee Chung-ah will not be there because of scheduling conflicts.

As news of Jung Hae-in's absence spread, some speculated that the recent controversy involving Ha Young may have played a role. Jung Hae-in and Ha Young worked together in the Netflix series "Our Sticky Love," and an interview they were scheduled to do together was canceled after controversy arose over Ha Young's great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities.

Meanwhile, "Agami" is set to hit theaters on September 9.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.