Famous former child actor dies at 36; cause and circumstances not disclosed

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] American actress Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36.

According to ABC News and other foreign media outlets on the 17th (Korean time), Panettiere's agency announced her death on the 16th (local time). The exact cause and circumstances of her death have not been disclosed.

In a statement, her father, Alan Lee "Skip" Panettiere, said he was "deeply saddened to share the tragic death of our beloved Hayden Panettiere." He added, "She was a light who brought immeasurable love and joy to those around her and to the millions who watched her on screen." He also asked for privacy so the family could grieve their sudden loss.

Born in 1989, Panettiere began acting at a young age. After appearing in commercials at 11 months old, she grew into a child actor with roles in dramas such as "One Life to Live," "Guiding Light," and "Malcolm in the Middle."

The work that made her known worldwide was NBC's "Heroes," which began in 2006. She won wide popularity for playing cheerleader Claire Bennet, a character with special powers. She later drew attention again for her role as country singer Juliette Barnes in the ABC drama "Nashville."

She was also active in film. She appeared in "Remember the Titans," "I Love You, Beth Cooper," "Scream 4," and "Scream VI," and is especially familiar to Korean fans for her role as Kirby Reed in the "Scream" series.

Panettiere was also candid about her own life. In her memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning," published in May, she opened up about her experiences growing up as a child actor, as well as drug addiction, postpartum depression, and her recovery process.

Her personal life also drew considerable attention. She dated former Ukrainian professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, and the two have a daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, born in 2014. She also spoke publicly in the past about how she felt after giving custody of her daughter to Wladimir Klitschko in 2018.

In 2023, she lost her younger brother and fellow actor Jansen Panettiere, who died at the age of 28. Jansen Panettiere died from complications related to an aortic valve condition, and Hayden Panettiere later spoke publicly about the grief of losing her brother.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.