Ace Shin Jae-young Shaken by First Walk... Seon Seong-kwon Heads Into His Final Appearance ('Fire Baseball 2')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] From Shin Jae-young's crisis to Seon Seong-kwon's last dance, the Fire Fighters and Hwaseong Corio will face off in a heated battle.

In Episode 14 of Studio C1's baseball variety show 'Fire Baseball 2,' which will be released today at 8 p.m., the Fire Fighters will stage a matchup full of romance and emotion.

Starting pitcher Shin Jae-young, who had been on an unbeaten run thanks to his sharp control, shows uncharacteristic signs of instability and raises concern. The crisis deepens as the 'spy' Kang Dong-woo passes along every detail about Shin Jae-young to the Hwaseong Corio players. In the end, Shin Jae-young allows his first walk of the season, surprising the Fire Fighters. Amid the uneasy atmosphere, Jaeuk Park calmly reads the flow of the game and provides steady support for Shin Jae-young, prompting Jeong Hun to praise him by saying, "There is nothing more a baseball player could do." Attention is now focused on Park's play, which rescued the ace on the brink.

Seon Seong-kwon takes the mound as Hwaseong Corio's starting pitcher and makes his final appearance with the Fire Fighters cheering him on. But the world of competition is unforgiving, and the Fire Fighters give it their all to make sure Seon Seong-kwon's farewell outing is one he can leave without regret. In particular, Lee Dae-ho and Jung Eui-yoon set aside their usual lightheartedness and engage in a more serious, stubborn duel. As the Fire Fighters watch, their expressions reflect both support for their former teammate Seon Seong-kwon and a fierce determination to win as a team. Seon Seong-kwon's last dance, a moment meant to prove that the time he spent chasing his dream was not in vain, is expected to move viewers to tears.

Meanwhile, Lee Taek-geun, a pioneer of Major League-style broadcasting(?), brings laughter with his over-the-top talkative moments. Wearing a wireless microphone and stepping onto the field, he unleashes his nonstop chatter and continues live interviews with the broadcast team. Lee, who had already said he was looking forward to it because it would be "so much fun," is said to become so absorbed in the game that he even cuts off the announcers. With Lee Taek-geun reaching peak job satisfaction, the fresh and entertaining style of commentary he delivers is expected to capture viewers' eyes and ears.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.