Did Jang Seo-hee Set the Trap? Jeon Hye-won Is Framed as Her Mother’s Killer, Tension Reaches Its Peak ('A Trap Called Desire')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] A shocking turn of events will unfold as Jeon Hye-won gets caught up in her adoptive mother’s death and is even accused of murder.

In episode 6 of the KBS 2TV daily drama 'A Trap Called Desire' (directed by Lee Dae-kyung and Jung Kwang-soo, written by Gu Ji-won, produced by Studio Bom and BAMBOO NETWORK), which airs today at 7:50 p.m. on the 17th, Go Eun-seol (played by Jeon Hye-won) is suddenly framed for murder and pushed to the brink of the biggest crisis in her life.

In the previous episode, the past of Joo Mi-ran (played by Jang Seo-hee), the nanny of the chaebol family Cheongma Group, resurfaced and heightened the tension. After giving birth to a child and even changing her name to start a new life, Joo Mi-ran decided to eliminate her old friend Park Hee-jung (played by Seo Yoo-jung) when Park appeared and tried to reveal her past to Kim Jeong-seon (played by Yoon Hae-young).

In the end, Park Hee-jung died after falling because of Joo Mi-ran, and the episode ended with Go Eun-seol, who had gone to meet her adoptive mother Park Hee-jung, discovering her collapsed body and crying out in shock, leaving viewers stunned.

As the fast-moving story continues, Park Hee-jung’s death, which came as she tried to protect her adoptive daughter, marks the beginning of another tragedy. Go Eun-seol, who simply set out to meet her adoptive mother, becomes entangled in the case and is falsely accused of murder. Her life now faces a major collapse as she is forced to bear both the loss of her most precious person and a murder charge overnight.

Ahead of today’s episode 6, stills of Go Eun-seol standing in court in a prison uniform have drawn attention. Suddenly turned into a defendant, Go Eun-seol waits for the verdict with a tense, hardened expression. Viewers are increasingly curious about how she ended up being framed for murder and whether this is all part of a trap set by Joo Mi-ran.

Above all, Joo Mi-ran’s presence seated on one side of the courtroom adds to the eerie atmosphere. Wearing sunglasses, she waits calmly for Go Eun-seol’s verdict. Her cold-bloodedness is fully on display, as she is willing to use even another person’s life as a tool to protect her secret and fulfill her desires.

Meanwhile, Go Eun-seol’s adoptive father Go Gi-han (played by Choi Jae-won) and her older brother Go Eun-guk (played by Park Seong-gyu) are also present, anxiously awaiting the ruling. While the family believes in Go Eun-seol’s innocence, they cannot help but worry. Lawyer Seo Hyeon-jae (played by Jang Se-hyeon) will also step forward in court, taking on her defense because he believes in her innocence. Whether Seo Hyeon-jae can save Go Eun-seol from this crisis remains to be seen, and the heavy atmosphere on their faces heightens the suspense over the verdict.

Episode 6 of the KBS 2TV daily drama 'A Trap Called Desire' airs today, the 17th, at 7:50 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.