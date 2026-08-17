Choa Beams While Holding Her Twin Sister Way and Their Sons: "Both Mothers and Sons Are Identical Twins"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Araem] Choa, formerly of Crayon Pop, shared an update with her twin sons.

On the 17th, Choa wrote on her personal account, "Both my mother and my sons are identical twins. We were born as the male versions of my mom and aunt. Thanks to that, it feels like I am meeting and raising my younger self and my sister again."

In the released photos, Choa and her twin sister Way are seen posing in front of a mirror, each holding one of their sons. The two children sit side by side and look toward the camera, drawing attention with their resemblance to their mother and aunt. Their matching faces add a charming twist to the photos.

Choa previously announced in February that she had given birth to twin sons. At the time, she revealed each boy's birth weight and said they were born healthy. She also shared that they were staying with their parents instead of being admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit, and said she was doing well as well.

Choa debuted with Crayon Pop in 2012 and rose to fame with hit songs such as "Bar Bar Bar" and "Uh-ee." She married a businessman in 2021.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.