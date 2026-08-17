Hwang In-youp and Hyeri Share an Intimate Cheek-to-Cheek Shot... 'Real Couple Chemistry' Even Off Set

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Hwang In-youp shared memories from the filming set with Hyeri.

On the 17th, Hwang In-youp posted several photos with Hyeri on his social media account. The two are currently starring as Woo Soo-bin and Joo I-jae in ENA's Monday-Tuesday drama "Dream to You," where they are showing strong romantic chemistry.

The released photos captured the two moving through different eras and settings in the drama. Standing side by side against a nighttime street backdrop, Hwang In-youp and Hyeri looked at each other and created a natural, easygoing mood. In one shot, Hwang In-youp smiled with his head slightly lowered while Hyeri looked up at him, giving the impression of a real couple's date photo.

Another photo drew attention as the two struck the same pose with their hands on their cheeks. Even in a picture that appears to have been taken during filming, their unforced playfulness and friendly atmosphere came through clearly.

In particular, a photo taken indoors showed the two leaning so close that their shoulders touched as they looked at the camera. Hwang In-youp wore a light purple knit top, while Hyeri appeared in a white shirt, creating a relaxed mood. Their natural on-screen chemistry stands out just as much off screen.

Hwang In-youp and Hyeri have recently been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set of "Dream to You" on social media, showing their affection for the project. Hyeri had previously drawn attention by posting photos from the set with Hwang In-youp. The two have also praised each other throughout the show's promotional campaign. Hwang In-youp recently appeared on the YouTube channel "You in Radio," where he praised Hyeri's delicate dialect acting and said, "I thought she wasn't from Seoul."

Meanwhile, "Dream to You" is a romantic comedy about the reunion of Woo Soo-bin, a genius film director who returns after achieving his dream, and Joo I-jae, a working reporter who has forgotten her own dreams.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.