Is That Jae-gyun Hwang? He Looks Thinner and Has Long Hair, Showing a Dramatically Different Look

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Former baseball player Jae-gyun Hwang is drawing attention after his strikingly slim appearance was revealed.

On the 16th, Kang Mi-na posted a photo on her social media account.

In the photo, Kang Mi-na is seen watching a baseball game with Jae-gyun Hwang and Jun Hyun-moo. Hwang's gaunt face especially caught the eye. His long hairstyle also gave him a very different look from before. Even next to Kang Mi-na, who recently lost 13 kilograms, his thin appearance stood out even more.

Meanwhile, Hwang married Jiyeon, formerly of T-ara, in 2022, but they divorced in 2024. After retiring last year, he signed an exclusive contract with SM Culture & Contents (SM C&C) and began a new chapter in his life.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.