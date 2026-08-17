Rado, who has been dating Yoon Bo-mi for 10 years, shares an update after marriage... Wooyoung says, "Hyung has changed a lot"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Singer and producer Rado shared an update after marrying Apink's Yoon Bo-mi.

On the 14th, a video titled "Hyung, what... can't you just tell me about Rado? Please" was released on Wooyoung's YouTube channel.

Wooyoung visited Rado's studio to get advice on producing. Rado said he had recently returned from his honeymoon in Hawaii and shared that "It was so great."

Wooyoung then made everyone laugh by suddenly apologizing on his knees, saying, "I didn't send a wedding gift on the day of the ceremony. I sent it late. I'm really sorry." He also said carefully, "If talking about marriage makes you uncomfortable, we don't have to," and Rado replied, "That's about right."

But Wooyoung soon brought up marriage again, saying, "Hyung has changed a lot since meeting Bo-mi," and Rado drew laughter by pointing out, "I said that was enough, and you're bringing it up again?"

Meanwhile, Rado married Yoon Bo-mi in May after 10 years of dating.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.