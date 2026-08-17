'The King's Warden' and 'Avatar' Left Behind... 'The Odyssey' Tops 5 Million Admissions in 13 Days, in a Box Office Explosion

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] The film "The Odyssey" surpassed 5 million cumulative admissions at 10:22 a.m. today (17th), its 13th day in theaters. The pace is comparable to that of Christopher Nolan's biggest hit in Korea, "Interstellar," which reached the same milestone on its 12th day and drew 10 million viewers. It is also faster than this year's notable domestic titles, "The King's Warden" and "Colony," which hit 5 million on their 18th and 24th days, respectively. In addition, it reached the mark ahead of 2025 box office leaders "Zootopia 2" and "Avatar: Fire and Ash," which did so on their 19th and 17th days, underscoring its remarkable box office momentum.

The film has also outperformed its opening weekend and claimed the No. 1 spot at the overall weekend box office for two consecutive weeks, drawing even more attention. According to the Korean Box Office Information System, "The Odyssey" attracted about 1.69 million viewers over the three-day weekend of its second week, from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16. That exceeded the 1,333,436 admissions it recorded on its opening weekend, showing an unusual upward box office trend. Its reservation rate has also remained firmly in first place for 15 straight days, raising expectations for a long theatrical run.

"The Odyssey," which has not only surpassed 5 million admissions on its 13th day but also topped the overall weekend box office for two weeks in a row, is now playing in theaters nationwide.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.