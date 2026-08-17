Hong Hyun-hee Reaches 49 kg, and Jey-ssun Has Changed Too... He Keeps Working Out After Hitting a Low of 73.5 kg

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Jey-ssun, the interior designer and husband of broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee, showed that he is still taking care of himself consistently by sharing an update that he kept working out even during the holiday break.

On the 17th, Jey-ssun shared a glimpse of his daily life on social media, writing, "I really don't want to do this."

The photo showed Jey-ssun at the gym for a workout. He admitted he felt lazy before exercising, but he still ended up going to the gym. In particular, he chose exercise over rest even on the last day of the National Liberation Day of Korea holiday, continuing his self-care routine.

Earlier, on the 4th, Jey-ssun drew attention by revealing a weight of 73.5 kg, saying it was his "lowest weight ever." After losing weight through steady exercise and management, he has continued working out to maintain his physique.

His wife, Hong Hyun-hee, also recently made headlines after successfully losing weight from 60 kg to 49 kg through lifestyle and diet changes, without the help of Wegovy or similar treatments.

Jey-ssun also shared a small moment from his family’s daily life. He posted a video of Junbeom running toward his mother, who was lying on the bed, while showing off his unusual energy, saying, "What exactly is a substitute holiday?"

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun married in 2018 and have a son, Junbeom. They are actively communicating with fans through their YouTube channel, where they share updates on their daily lives, parenting, and dieting, while also continuing to appear on various entertainment programs.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.