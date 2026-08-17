"Are Her Canines Back?"...NewJeans' Haerin Returns With Her Cat-Like Look a Month After Veneer Rumors

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] NewJeans member Haerin is drawing attention after appearing with a changed set of teeth again, about a month after she became the subject of rumors that she had laminate veneers.

On the 17th, Marie Claire Korea's official social media account released an interview video of Haerin with the caption, "The cat we missed so much has appeared." The video was filmed during a recent shoot for the magazine's September issue. Haerin wore a white jacket and showed off her signature fresh and pure image.

What stood out most was Haerin's teeth. Since her debut, her slightly pointed canines have enhanced her cat-like impression and were often described by fans as one of her most charming features.

However, in her more recent appearance, her teeth looked more even than before and her canines were less noticeable. That led to a range of speculation online about the change. Some even suggested that she may have undergone dental work, including laminate veneers, because her teeth seemed to have changed in a short period of time.

Neither Haerin nor her agency, ADOR, has officially confirmed whether she underwent any dental procedure. As a result, it remains unverified whether she actually had laminate veneer treatment.

Still, some fans who liked Haerin's original canines expressed disappointment at the changed look. They said the feature that gave her a unique charm seemed to have disappeared.

In the video released that day, however, Haerin's teeth appeared different once again, drawing fresh attention. Compared with the previously discussed look, her canines seemed more prominent, giving her teeth a shape closer to her early debut days. With a similar appearance resurfacing in just about a month, fans continued to take notice.

Netizens reacted with comments such as, "It looks like she's gone back to her old teeth," "Her canines are visible again," "This suits Haerin really well," and "It's amazing that she can go back to that look."

Meanwhile, Haerin recently appeared on the cover of Marie Claire Korea's September issue, marking her return to individual activities. It is her first magazine cover shoot in about one year and six months, since ELLE Japan in February last year.

The shoot also drew attention because it was Haerin's first solo activity since returning to ADOR after a contract dispute. Haerin and Hyein decided to return to ADOR in November last year.

However, this magazine activity is separate from NewJeans' music promotions. ADOR has said it will provide an update on the group's future activities once specific plans and methods for their music promotions are finalized.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.