Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young’s son looks completely different after four months... "He looks like dad when sitting, mom when lying down"

[Sportschosun, by Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster and entrepreneur Kim So-young shared a cute glimpse of her son’s daily life, showing how his appearance changes depending on the angle.

On the 16th, Kim So-young posted photos from a weekend spent closely with her son on her social media, along with the caption, "A baby who feels happy after being washed and lying down. I held him tightly for two days, to the point that my body smelled completely like Suho."

After seeing the photos, one fan exclaimed, "This really looks like So-young unnie!" Kim So-young replied with a witty comment, saying, "Everyone says he looks like 'Gittoyeo (Kim So-young)' when he lies down and like Oh Sang-jin when he sits up... I guess his face just gets round when he lies down."

In fact, when Suho is lying down, he looks just like his mother, Kim So-young, with a round and adorable face. But when he sits up, he shows a surprising charm by resembling his father, Oh Sang-jin, in his features, drawing smiles from fans.

Right after his birth, he drew attention for looking like Oh Sang-jin’s spitting image, but as he grows, more and more people say his mother’s features are becoming visible.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married former MBC announcer and broadcaster Oh Sang-jin in 2017, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

Kim So-young is active in a variety of broadcasting projects and also serves as CEO of a brand with annual sales of about 7 billion won. Based on the brand’s growth, she is expanding her business beyond Korea into overseas markets and continuing her success as an entrepreneur.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.