Anna, Park Joo-ho's Wife, Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Revealing Fourth Pregnancy... Coffee Date With Their Three Children

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Anna, the wife of soccer commentator Park Joo-ho, shared an update on her fourth pregnancy and showed off her naturally visible baby bump.

On the 17th, Anna shared a glimpse of her daily life on her social networking service, writing in English, "Thank you so much for all the warm and wonderful messages."

The photos show Anna at a coffee shop. She was enjoying a relaxed moment with a drink in hand, and her baby bump, naturally visible in comfortable clothing, drew attention.

Anna said, "If there is anything you would like me to answer in the next Q&A video, please feel free to leave a comment," adding, "Let's build a community where we can talk openly with one another." She continued, "I am grateful to everyone who sent words of concern and support, and to those who shared that they have gone through similar experiences."

She added, "Raising children, going through cancer, moving through recovery and healing, and then trying to care for yourself and not lose sight of who you are as a person even while pregnant is truly remarkable."

Earlier, on the 13th, Anna announced her fourth pregnancy through her YouTube channel.

After revealing an ultrasound image of her fourth child, Anna announced the pregnancy, saying, "After enduring difficult times, life quietly waits for us with precious hopes." She added, "With that hope, our family and I want to begin a new chapter together with you." Her announcement drew many congratulations.

Meanwhile, Park Joo-ho and Anna married in 2015 and have a daughter, Na-eun, and two sons, Geon-hu and Jin-u. The family appeared on KBS2's The Return of Superman and won much love under the nickname "Jjin Geon-na-bli." Anna later drew sympathy when she revealed in 2022 that she had been battling cancer.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.