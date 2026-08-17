"45-Year-Old" Sung Yu-ri Looks Even Thinner Than During Her Fin.K.L. Days... Her Intense Weight-Loss Update: "Time for Cardio"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Sung Yu-ri, a former member of Fin.K.L., has shared a glimpse of her strict self-care routine, even on her day off.

On the 17th, Sung Yu-ri posted recent photos on her social networking service, showing herself focused on exercise at the gym.

In the released photos, Sung Yu-ri has her hair tied up and is wearing a fitted sleeveless top and leggings that highlight her figure.

Her striking eight-head proportion and toned body are hard to believe for someone in her 40s and a mother of twins, drawing admiration.

Even in a casual mirror selfie, her stunning beauty from Fin.K.L.'s peak years still stood out.

Along with the photos, Sung Yu-ri wrote, "Now I have to do cardio. I have to go, I have to..." and showed that her disciplined self-care has not loosened despite years in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Sung Yu-ri married Ahn Sung-hyun, a former professional golfer, in 2017 and welcomed twin daughters in 2022. She later went through difficult times after her husband was detained by the court on charges related to soliciting a virtual currency listing and receiving fees.

About four months after her husband was jailed, Sung Yu-ri returned to television through a home shopping program, but stepped down after seven months. Last year, she resumed broadcasting activities after about two years with the lifestyle program "Sung Yuri Edition."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.