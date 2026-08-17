"Bae Jeong-nam Was Beaten by Marco, Brought in Gangsters" Hwang Hyun-min's Claim Revives 9-Year-Old Brawl

Photo = Sportschosun DB, Hwang Hyun-min's SNS

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Hwang Hyun-min, a businessman and former member of the group Jam, has brought up again a 17-year-old assault case involving model-actor Bae Jeong-nam and broadcaster Marco.

On the 16th, Hwang posted a photo of Bae Jeong-nam on his SNS and wrote, "Do you know that this guy is a leftist who supports Cho Kuk, and that Marco, whom I once appeared with on 'We Got Married (WGM),' was the head of my agency?"

Hwang claimed, "When Marco was riding high after appearing with Son Dam-bi as a couple on 'WGM,' he beat up Bae Jeong-nam at a club and broke two of his front teeth. The next day, I paid Bae Jeong-nam 20 million won from my own pocket as a settlement." He added, "When I think about how hard I ran around and struggled back then to keep the story out of the news, I still feel like beating both of them up." He also recalled, "On the morning after this guy was hit, there was an episode where I brought Busan gangsters and asked them to kill Marco," and claimed, "Marco and I went out together and dealt with them." Hwang had handled record production and management after Jam disbanded, and he was also known to have managed Marco at the time.

Hwang's claim differs from what Bae Jeong-nam and Marco previously explained on television.

Earlier, Bae Jeong-nam and Marco had been caught up in rumors that they were involved in a brawl at a club in 2009. The rumor said that Bae Jeong-nam, who had been out at the club and picked a fight with Marco, was badly beaten.

Bae Jeong-nam addressed the incident directly on MBC's 'Radio Star' in 2017. He said he had gone to greet Marco, whom he happened to meet at the club, and was then assaulted by a man in Marco's group. He explained that the matter ended after the attacker later apologized to him.

Marco also appeared on MBC every1's 'Video Star' that same year and explained that it was "an incident between Bae Jeong-nam and another acquaintance of mine." He said he later cleared up the misunderstanding with Bae Jeong-nam over the phone. At the time, Bae Jeong-nam also said, "It was a rumor that grew because of a fake video," making clear that the online version differed from what had actually happened.

As the old rumor, which had been considered settled after the parties themselves explained it on television about a decade ago, resurfaced through Hwang's new claim, the specific facts behind what Hwang posted on SNS have not been verified.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.