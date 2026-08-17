Kim Jung-hwa on Why She Married Her Husband, Who Is Battling a Brain Tumor: "I Said I Had No Plans to Marry, Then a Month Later..."

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Jung-hwa opened up about her married life with her husband, You Eun-sung, who is battling a brain tumor, and the story behind her decision to marry him.

On the 17th, a video titled "Kim Jung-hwa, Who Had No Plans to Marry, Marries a Praise Minister?" was released on the YouTube channel "Lee Sung-mi's Can't Go."

That day, Lee Sung-mi looked at Kim Jung-hwa with affection and said, "So you're basically taking care of a sick patient," prompting Kim Jung-hwa to reply calmly, "That's right. I'm a professional caregiver," drawing laughter.

Kim Jung-hwa's husband, You Eun-sung, described his condition, saying, "It's a brain tumor. It's a low-grade glioma."

Lee Sung-mi then commented, "He looks so perfectly fine that I can see why people might misunderstand."

You Eun-sung also explained his current condition. "The good news is that this is a glioma that is growing slowly in the frontal lobe," he said. "Fortunately, it has stopped growing."

He added, "I went to Samsung Seoul Hospital last February, and the professor told me not to get treatment and to come back in five years."

When Kim Jung-hwa heard that her husband's condition had improved, she said, "He's moving around a lot now," sharing his active recent life and drawing laughter.

Lee Sung-mi, however, pointed out the anxiety Kim Jung-hwa must feel. "If it suddenly gets overworked, who suffers? He's already sick, so he's the one who hurts, but from the wife's perspective, it's really hard," she said. "From the wife's point of view, it's like a ticking time bomb."

Kim Jung-hwa agreed, saying, "Right now it's quiet, but if something in the environment makes it move, then it could just be over."

Still, Kim Jung-hwa said she is trying to understand her husband's ministry. "That's just his personality, and I married a minister, so I knew ministry would come first when I got married," she said. "I can't stop it, but I do nag him."

Kim Jung-hwa, Who Married Her Husband Battling a Brain Tumor: "I Said I Had No Plans to Marry, Then a Month Later..."

Lee Sung-mi then joked, "Men never listen anyway. They only listen when the woman next door says it," drawing laughter.

Lee Sung-mi also expressed sincere concern for Kim Jung-hwa. "Honestly, You Eun-sung is important too, but I just hope Jung-hwa doesn't get hurt emotionally," she said. "From a woman's perspective, the woman matters more," showing a sisterly side.

The broadcast also revealed the behind-the-scenes story of the couple's marriage. Kim Jung-hwa said she had no intention of getting married when she first met her husband.

"When I first met my husband, I had no plans to marry. My mother was battling cancer, so I told him, 'I have no plans to get married,'" she recalled.

But You Eun-sung also said he had no plans to marry. Kim Jung-hwa remembered, "Then he said he didn't have any plans to get married either."

Their relationship, however, moved much faster than expected. "Then, suddenly, just a month later, he brought up marriage," Kim Jung-hwa said. "When you've only been dating for a month, it's such a lovely time. Everything feels so soft and warm."

Meanwhile, CCM singer You Eun-sung married actress Kim Jung-hwa in 2013, and the couple has two sons.

You Eun-sung was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023. However, he said surgery was not necessary and that doctors would only monitor his condition. "It's strange, but the cancer cells haven't grown and have just stayed still, so they say I don't need surgery. I think I can just keep living without stress and continue with follow-up checks," he said.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.