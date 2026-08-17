Son Yeon-jae Shows Off Her Husband, a Finance Worker, in Her Fourth Year of Marriage... Heartwarming Moments Playing with Their Son

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Former national rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae drew attention after sharing a glimpse of her holiday life with her son.

On the 17th, Son Yeon-jae posted a glimpse of her family life on her social networking service, writing, "A post to mark the end of the holiday..! Morning smoothie - Pororo musical. Same outfit, different vibe. My first musical."

In the photos she shared, Son Yeon-jae prepared to head out with a fresh look, saying, "Morning smoothie date♥".

She later spent special time holding her son while watching the Pororo musical. The photos captured Son Yeon-jae's happy day as she attended a musical with her son for the first time.

After the show, she went out with her husband and son. Son Yeon-jae also shared a visit to her alma mater, Yonsei University, saying, "Afterward, I went to look around the school with my husband and baby."

What drew particular attention was the appearance of her non-celebrity husband. Son Yeon-jae revealed a photo of him from behind, and he warmed hearts by playing with their son and showing the image of a caring father.

Son Yeon-jae has long attracted attention for her striking looks since her days as an athlete, and fans continue to show interest whenever she shares moments from her life with her husband and son after marriage.

Meanwhile, Son Yeon-jae married a non-celebrity man nine years her senior who works in finance in 2022, and gave birth to a son last year.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.