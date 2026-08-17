"Birds of a feather, as they say"... Maeng Seung-ji makes a surprising mistake at the airport with her doctor boyfriend

[Sportschosun Kim Su-hyun] Comedian Maeng Seung-ji drew laughs after sharing a cheerful glimpse into her dating life with her boyfriend, who is known to be a doctor.

On the 17th, Maeng posted on her social media, "I guess it's true that birds of a feather flock together," and shared a funny episode she had with her boyfriend.

She began by saying, "My boyfriend and I came back from Jeju yesterday, and we couldn't get a taxi at the airport, so we waited a long time. Then we finally got a Kakao Taxi, and we were both so happy."

She went on, "But today, when my boyfriend said he had to go to the airport and tried to get a taxi, I asked, 'Why a taxi when you can just drive?' Then he said, 'We left our car at the airport yesterday.'" The story left people in stitches.

In the end, the two went to the airport that day and retrieved the car they had left in Jeju.

Maeng added, "We went to the airport today and got the car back, and it really does seem like birds of a feather flock together, doesn't it..? Haha. Are there any other couples like us who forget they left their car at the airport, wait forever for a taxi, and then get in giggling..?"

Recently, she also drew attention by publicly revealing that she was in a relationship.

Earlier, Maeng shared a photo of herself posing affectionately with a man, along with the caption, "The person I chat with the most."

In the photo, the two leaned their faces together and created an intimate atmosphere. She also revealed a moment in which her boyfriend kissed her on the cheek, openly showing their affection.

Friends also welcomed her public relationship, leaving comments such as "Congratulations" and "You look great together, I'm so excited."

Her boyfriend also joined in on the public relationship by sharing Maeng's post on his own social media. In particular, his profile introduction listed "MD (Medical Doctor)," and his profile photo showed him wearing a doctor's coat, drawing even more attention as he was identified as a doctor.

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji debuted in 2013 as a comedian selected through Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s open recruitment. She later became widely known as a reporter on Infinite Challenge, and has remained active through broadcasts, performances, and social media while steadily connecting with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.