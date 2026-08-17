Lee Si-eon, Seeing His 3-Month-Old Son 'Bung-a-ppang,' Says 'That's Me'... His 'Mini-Me Dad' Cuteness Overflows

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Si-eon showed off his strikingly similar son and revealed his doting-father side.

On the 16th, Lee Si-eon posted a photo on his social media with the caption, "I love you. That's me. Lee Sol-min."

The photo shows Lee Si-eon's son, Solmin. Lying face down during tummy time, Solmin looks at the camera as if curious about his father, who is filming him. His bright eyes and adorable expression bring smiles to viewers.

In particular, Solmin drew attention for looking so much like his father that even Lee Si-eon could have mistaken him for himself.

Recently, his wife Seo Ji-seung also shared a warm moment between her husband and son, showing off the family's remarkable resemblance.

At the time, Seo Ji-seung shared a photo of Lee Si-eon and their son, saying, "The big Solmin and the little Boyeon. A mother's love for both." She drew laughs by calling Lee Si-eon by his real name, Boyeon, and describing their son as the "big Solmin" and her husband as the "little Boyeon," as their resemblance was obvious even to her.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung began dating publicly in 2018 and married in 2021. The couple welcomed their first son in May, becoming parents about five years after their wedding.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.