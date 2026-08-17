"We Had Talked an Hour Earlier..." Oh Hyun-kyung Tearfully Recalls Her Father, Who Died When She Was 26 ('What Would You Leave Behind with Youngja and Seri')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actress Oh Hyun-kyung recalled her father, who passed away suddenly.

On the August 17 episode of Kstar's 'What Would You Leave Behind with Youngja and Seri,' Oh Hyun-kyung and Yoon Ji-sook appeared.

That day, Oh Hyun-kyung said, "My father died when I was 26," as she remembered him.

She said, "My father's side of the family has a history of angina," and added, "He went fishing with his friends, and we spoke on the phone that morning. He said, 'I'll just boil some ramen and eat before I go,' but an hour later, I got a call saying he had passed away." She teared up as she spoke.

She went on to say, "It was early September. The temperature difference between day and night was severe, and while he was boiling ramen for a moment, he lay down in the tent for a bit and died." The news that her father had suddenly died just an hour after they had spoken left a deep shock on Oh Hyun-kyung.

In particular, Oh Hyun-kyung said, "I never saw my mother cry," and added, "At the time, she made a decision: 'If I live, my children will live too.' So she never showed us her tears, not wanting to appear weak."

She said, "One day, as I got older, I suddenly saw my mother's undershirt with holes in it, and I burst into tears," adding, "I thought, 'How hard and lonely must it have been for my mother when my father died?'" She shared the moment when she finally came to understand her mother's feelings.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.