Oh Hyun-kyung Beat Go Hyun-jung to Win the 1989 Miss Korea Crown... "Go Hyun-jung Was Too Outstanding" ('What Would You Leave Behind')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Oh Hyun-kyung recalled the moment she was crowned Miss Korea in 1989.

Oh Hyun-kyung and Yoon Ji-sook appeared on the August 17 episode of Kstar's "What Would You Leave Behind with Youngja and Seri."

That day, Lee Young-ja asked, "When Oh Hyun-kyung won Miss Korea, was Go Hyun-jung the runner-up?" Oh Hyun-kyung won the 1989 Miss Korea crown, while Go Hyun-jung was named the runner-up.

Oh Hyun-kyung looked back on the moment and said, "She was the runner-up, but honestly, it was a shame. There was no way to say who was better."

She added, "There were already rumors that Hyun-jung was so outstanding that I never even thought about winning Miss Korea. I think everything was on my side that year." Lee Young-ja then joked, "I thought Go Hyun-jung would win too," adding, "People were split into camps, saying, 'Oh Hyun-kyung or Go Hyun-jung?'" which drew laughter.

Lee Young-ja also recalled Oh Hyun-kyung's looks at the time and praised her, saying, "She had a very exotic look. Her eyes were so striking, and she was beautiful."

Oh Hyun-kyung also drew attention when she said the Miss Korea prize money was 15 million won. "I gave it to my parents," she said. "Before winning Miss Korea, I also worked as a model. Later, I bought my first house."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.