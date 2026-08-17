Han Hye-jin's Daughter Has Grown So Much She Now Matches Her Mother's Height at Age 11... 189 cm Father Ki Sung-yueng's Genes

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Hye-jin shared a glimpse of her happy daily life, revealing how much her 11-year-old daughter has grown.
On the 17th, Han Hye-jin shared moments from her daily life on her social networking service, writing, "It feels like it has been too long since I last posted photos on social networking service. I gathered up the few pictures I had and decided to upload them."
The photos show happy everyday moments between Han Hye-jin and her daughter, Si-on. The mother and daughter stood side by side in front of a church while taking pictures. Han Hye-jin smiled as she gently rested her hand on her daughter's shoulder. In particular, Si-on drew attention with her rapid growth, appearing almost tall enough to catch up with her mother.
Han Hye-jin also shared a photo of herself. In the image, she drew attention with her large eyes and fresh, graceful look, showing off her unchanged beauty.
Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin married soccer player Ki Sung-yueng, who is eight years younger than her, in 2013, and the couple has a daughter. She is currently communicating with fans by sharing various aspects of her daily life through her YouTube channel.
anjee85@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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