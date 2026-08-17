Lee Il-hwa Reveals Her Secret to Looking Young After Being Mistaken for Park Bo-gum's Girlfriend... "I Get a Lifting Procedure Once a Year" ('What Are You Leaving It For?')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Lee Il-hwa candidly revealed the secret behind her youthful appearance.

On the 17th episode of tvN STORY's "What Would You Leave Behind with Youngja and Seri" (hereinafter "What Are You Leaving It For?"), Lee Il-hwa, Oh Hyun-kyung, and Yun Ji-suk appeared.

That day, after looking at the trio's peak-era photos, Lee Young-ja asked, "Don't people say you look about 10 years younger than your actual age?" In response, all three modestly said at the same time, "I don't think it's quite 10 years."

Lee Il-hwa shared her usual self-care routine, saying, "I eat well when I eat, and I work out hard when I exercise." Yun Ji-suk then honestly added, "And I get a skin treatment at a dermatology clinic once a year."

Lee Il-hwa also did not hide her skincare secret. She said, "I get the latest lifting procedure at a dermatology clinic," adding, "It makes me look prettier. I get it once a year." Lee Young-ja agreed, saying, "You may not get plastic surgery, but you still need to take care of yourself," and emphasized the importance of consistent self-care.

Yun Ji-suk also said, "People say there is a huge difference 20 or 30 years later between those who have taken care of themselves consistently and those who have not." Pak Se-ri added, "I hear it's best to do it when your skin is in good condition and when you're healthy," agreeing that regular self-care is important.

Meanwhile, Lee Il-hwa previously drew attention when a photo taken with Park Bo-gum during an overseas reward vacation with the cast of tvN's drama "Reply 1988" was released. At the time, Lee Il-hwa showed off her unchanged beauty and figure, and she was even mistaken for Park Bo-gum's girlfriend.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.