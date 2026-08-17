At 36, Lim Young-woong Faces the Real-Life Concerns of a Man in His 30s About Dating and Marriage... ZOZAZZ Says, "You Should Start by Getting a Girlfriend" (Malja Show)

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Singer ZOZAZZ revealed his close friendship with Lim Young-woong and shared the singer's concerns.

On the KBS2 program "Malja Show," which aired on the 17th, the cast discussed the theme of "crossroads in life."

That day, ZOZAZZ said people around him call him the "empathy fairy," and he opened up about his connections in the entertainment industry.

ZOZAZZ said, "I actually had some celebrity connections even before my debut," adding, "Among the people I am closest to are actors Ju Ji-hoon, Nam Joo-hyuk, Ji Chang-wook, Lee Dong-hwi, rapper Simon Dominic, and singer Lim Young-woong." His remarks drew surprise.

He also explained how he came to know them. ZOZAZZ said, "Those friends were regular customers at our bar, and we became friends," adding, "They told me things like, 'Why do you keep coming to a bar run by a male owner?' They said I was good at empathizing with people."

Jeong Beom-gyun then added, "He is good at empathy and his reactions are great too."

In particular, ZOZAZZ drew attention by revealing that he and Lim Young-woong often talk about their worries.

He said, "Lim Young-woong and I talk a lot about our concerns," and shared a recent conversation they had.

According to ZOZAZZ, Lim Young-woong recently confided in him, saying, "I want to release a hit song."

ZOZAZZ said, "I told him, 'What a ridiculous thing to say,' but he said he wanted to release a song that everyone in the country would know and sing along to," adding, "He had a great conversation about wanting to grow further as a musician."

Lim Young-woong's concerns were not limited to music. ZOZAZZ also said they talk about dating.

ZOZAZZ said, "Lim Young-woong and I also talk about dating," adding, "So I told him, 'Start by getting a girlfriend before we talk.'"

He continued, "As far as I know, he doesn't have a girlfriend. He keeps asking for dating advice even though he doesn't have one," adding, "I think he wants to get married." His comments drew interest in Lim Young-woong's thoughts on dating and marriage.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.