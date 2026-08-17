ZOZAZZ, How Beautiful Is His Wife to Spark AI-Generated Image Suspicions? "Lim Young-woong Even Praised Her" (Malja Show)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer ZOZAZZ drew attention by revealing everything from the love story with his beautiful wife to Lim Young-woong's reaction.

On the 17th episode of KBS2's "Malja Show," a segment called "instant problem-solving" was held to hear audience members' concerns.

That day, ZOZAZZ recalled the moment, saying, "My wife flirted with me by looking at my stomach." He added, "It was the day I opened my first shop in Hannam-dong and there was a jazz performance. Suddenly, my wife just stared at me and touched my stomach."

He then shared their first story together, saying, "When I asked her later, she said she did it 'just because it was funny' and because I looked like a lucky toad, so she thought it might help make a wish come true." The remark drew laughter.

Jeong Beom-gyun said of ZOZAZZ's wife, "She is truly beautiful. I heard that is why she has been misunderstood a lot."

In response, ZOZAZZ said that his wife's striking looks had led to absurd rumors about him.

He confessed, "I heard all kinds of things, from rumors that I was a Chinese tycoon to claims that I had endless money."

In the photos of the couple released that day, their contrasting looks stood out. The cast members also kept their attention on ZOZAZZ and his beautiful wife appearing together.

ZOZAZZ did not hide his affection for his wife. He said, "I'm just grateful that she loves me," and added, "I thought she was from Seoul, but she used a regional accent when we were dating."

He continued, "I'm so happy to be with someone from Gyeongsang Province. She is my most precious friend and the woman I love. I want to make her happy for the rest of her life."

It was also reported that Lim Young-woong highly praised ZOZAZZ's wife.

ZOZAZZ said, "Young-woong even said, 'If you know someone like my sister-in-law, please introduce her to me.'"

He explained, "My wife is beautiful, but her personality is like a strong, commanding man, so I'm the one who gets bossed around. She has a rough charm."

Not only Lim Young-woong, but actor Ju Ji-hoon also reportedly advised ZOZAZZ to always listen to his wife.

ZOZAZZ joked, "Not only Young-woong, but even Ju Ji-hoon told me to obey everything my wife says," adding, "I do listen well," which drew laughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.