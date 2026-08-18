"Good things happen when I come to the Blue Dragons"... Park Hae-soo takes home Best Actor trophy 7 years after being the 'oldest Rookie Award winner' (BSA Awards Interview)

Nonhyeon-dong = Reporter Song Jeong-heon songs@sportschosun. 10/ [Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Park Hae-soo (45), who held the title of "oldest winner of the Best New Actor award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards," has been chosen by the Blue Dragon again after seven years. Having lifted his first-ever Best Actor trophy with a passionate performance that captivated the public, he has set a meaningful milestone in his acting career. Park Hae-soo played the role of Detective Kang Tae-joo, who uncovers the truth, in the Genie TV original drama "Scarecrow," which aired this year. He convincingly portrayed the pain and anger of failing to reveal the truth behind a serial murder case from 30 years ago, raising the level of immersion in the drama.
The sincerity Park Hae-soo poured into the character and the work was fully conveyed to the viewers. The finale concluded on a high note by recording its highest viewership ratings, and at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, 'Scarecrow' proved its strength by becoming the most nominated work. The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon. Park Hae-soo, who won the Best Actor award. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook wook@sportschosun.
Park Hae-soo of 'Quantum Physics,' who won the Best New Actor award, is walking onto the stage. Reporter Kim Bora boradori@sportschosun. 21/ The 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the 21st at Paradise City in Yeongjongdo, Incheon. Actor Park Hae-soo receiving the Best New Actor award. Incheon = Reporter Song Jeong-heon songs@sportschosun.
'" He expressed his wish to work with Hee-jun Lee again in his next project following 'Scarecrow'. Park Hae-soo raised expectations by saying, "Hee-jun hyung and I have a unique sense of humor," adding, "I want to meet you in a comfortable genre where our unique comedic style can be appreciated. There are still aspects that viewers haven't seen yet. " The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon.
Director Park Joon-woo and Writer Lee Ji-hyun also joined the event, making it a meaningful occasion. Park Hae-soo said, "It was nice to meet the actors again after a long time, and I felt a family-like atmosphere. " He continued, "During filming, we practiced tirelessly instead of doing things half-heartedly while acting under the scorching sun. There is a sense of intensity you can feel when you get the 'OK' sign on the first take.
Director Park Joon-woo created that kind of atmosphere on set. He was so full of love that it made even the surrounding actors and staff happy. When I won, he sincerely congratulated me, saying, 'Thank you, our work was able to receive good reviews thanks to you. '" The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Chroma in Incheon.
To my beloved wife, you must be trembling more than I am at home, but I love you. " He then left a touching message to his eldest son, saying, "Come closer to the TV. Dad won an award. I love you," evoking envy from the audience.
Park Hae-soo said, "My eldest son is six years old, and he asked, 'Son, did you see Dad won an award?'" "He told me he saw it (laughs). He is at a stage where his vocabulary is growing more and more these days. At first, he asked me, 'Dad, how does the award feel?' so I asked him back, 'How does it feel?' But he said, 'No, no. How does the surface of the award feel? It looks heavy.
' The next day, seeing my son carefully touching the trophy, I told him as a father, 'It is important to work hard and have fun with everything. It is truly something to be grateful for that you gave us a trophy. ' Then he picked it up and said, 'It just feels heavy. ' and went back to doing his own thing," he said with a laugh.
When asked if there was a work he particularly wanted to show his two sons later, Park Hae-soo replied, "There are still many works they haven't seen yet (laughs). I hope they watch them all in order later, from 'Prison Playbook' to 'Quantum Physics. ' If the opportunity arises, I really hope they watch 'Scarecrow. '" As 'Scarecrow' is based on a real-life murder case, Park Hae-soo also deliberated more deeply than ever before.
He said, "Given the presence of the victims and bereaved families of the incident, I thought it would be problematic to wrap up the story too abruptly due to a poor storytelling, and it would also be problematic for the actors to act arrogantly under the pretext of offering comfort. The most important thing was the mindset with which we approached the project, and the director and writer gave me a lot of advice. " He added, "From the lead actors to the supporting and minor cast members, everyone worked tirelessly for the sake of the work. " He also spoke about why the drama was particularly loved by middle-aged viewers.
Park Hae-soo confessed, "I think they feel a greater pain because they lived through that era firsthand. My parents said the same thing. They shed tears recalling that time and wondering how difficult it must have been for the young people back then. " He continued, "As an actor, I think I was able to convey comfort by borrowing that era, even if only for a moment.
I think it is not easy to encounter a project like this in this day and age. " Finally, he candidly shared what the Blue Dragon Series Awards Best Actor trophy means to him. Park Hae-soo confessed, "I am an actor who thinks deeply about my acting. I want to do better than anyone else, and I always worry about whether I can properly portray a character without putting on airs.
Then, while working on 'Scarecrow,' I gradually gained some realization. I feel good that this process of contemplation seems to have been acknowledged in some way. It feels like the viewers have patted me on the back, telling me that my efforts and contemplation were not wrong. " Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.