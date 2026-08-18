"Good things happen when I come to the Blue Dragons"... Park Hae-soo takes home Best Actor trophy 7 years after being the 'oldest Rookie Award winner' (BSA Awards Interview)

Actor Park Hae-soo, who won the Best Actor award at the 5th Blue Dragon Film Awards, poses with his trophy.

Nonhyeon-dong = Reporter Song Jeong-heon songs@sportschosun. 10/ [Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Park Hae-soo (45), who held the title of "oldest winner of the Best New Actor award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards," has been chosen by the Blue Dragon again after seven years. Having lifted his first-ever Best Actor trophy with a passionate performance that captivated the public, he has set a meaningful milestone in his acting career. Park Hae-soo played the role of Detective Kang Tae-joo, who uncovers the truth, in the Genie TV original drama "Scarecrow," which aired this year. He convincingly portrayed the pain and anger of failing to reveal the truth behind a serial murder case from 30 years ago, raising the level of immersion in the drama.

The sincerity Park Hae-soo poured into the character and the work was fully conveyed to the viewers. The finale concluded on a high note by recording its highest viewership ratings, and at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, 'Scarecrow' proved its strength by becoming the most nominated work. The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon. Park Hae-soo, who won the Best Actor award. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook wook@sportschosun.

31/ Park Hae-soo won the honor of Best Actor at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held on July 31, beating out formidable nominees. The judges highly praised his acting skills, noting that he delicately unraveled the

Park Hae-soo of 'Quantum Physics,' who won the Best New Actor award, is walking onto the stage. Reporter Kim Bora boradori@sportschosun. 21/ The 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the 21st at Paradise City in Yeongjongdo, Incheon. Actor Park Hae-soo receiving the Best New Actor award. Incheon = Reporter Song Jeong-heon songs@sportschosun.

21/ Park Hae-soo won the Best New Actor award at the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards held in 2019 for the film *Quantum Physics*. At the age of 38, he conveyed courage and hope to those who continue to pursue their dreams

My phone number hadn't changed for decades, but he sent me a message with a happy heart. He helped me join the drama club when I was feeling lost during my high school years. " He added, "The first people I contacted

'" He expressed his wish to work with Hee-jun Lee again in his next project following 'Scarecrow'. Park Hae-soo raised expectations by saying, "Hee-jun hyung and I have a unique sense of humor," adding, "I want to meet you in a comfortable genre where our unique comedic style can be appreciated. There are still aspects that viewers haven't seen yet. " The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon.

Park Hae-soo is celebrating after winning the Best Actor award. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook wook@sportschosun. 31/ As 'Scarecrow' received the most nominations at the awards ceremony, a large number of nominees who

Director Park Joon-woo and Writer Lee Ji-hyun also joined the event, making it a meaningful occasion. Park Hae-soo said, "It was nice to meet the actors again after a long time, and I felt a family-like atmosphere. " He continued, "During filming, we practiced tirelessly instead of doing things half-heartedly while acting under the scorching sun. There is a sense of intensity you can feel when you get the 'OK' sign on the first take.

Director Park Joon-woo created that kind of atmosphere on set. He was so full of love that it made even the surrounding actors and staff happy. When I won, he sincerely congratulated me, saying, 'Thank you, our work was able to receive good reviews thanks to you. '" The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Chroma in Incheon.

Park Hae-soo, who won the Best Actor award. Incheon = Reporter Song Jeong-heon songs@sportschosun. 31/ In his acceptance speech, Park Hae-soo surprised everyone by revealing that he had become the father of two sons,