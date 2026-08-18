Park Soo-hong Stunned After Hiring a Babysitter for Jae-i: "They Didn't Even Wash Their Hands"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hyung] Broadcaster Park Soo-hong and his wife were caught off guard when unexpected guests showed up after they called a babysitter for their 21-month-old daughter, Jae-i.

On the 17th, a video titled "We hired a sitter for Jae-i, but two swallows arrived... The exhausting day of 21-month-old Jae-i" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Happy Dahong."

That day, Kim Da-ye explained after seeing two men suddenly arrive at the house, "We called a babysitter. The last person we hired was so disappointing, so we tried another service this time."

The babysitters who appeared this time were comedians Kim In-seok and Youn Sung-ho. They entered singing and dancing, and Park Soo-hong looked flustered, saying, "What is this? Jae-i, what's going on?"

Park Soo-hong worried, saying, "I have a bad feeling about this," but eventually let them into the house. Even Jae-i, who is usually not shy and smiles easily, froze at their overwhelming entrance.

As Jae-i kept avoiding the two men, Park Soo-hong said in surprise, "I've never seen Jae-i avoid someone before." Kim Da-ye also burst out laughing, saying, "Jae-i is usually so gentle and never even cries."

Park Soo-hong asked them, "Sorry, but have you ever raised children or worked as babysitters before?"

Kim In-seok confidently replied, "I am raising two children. I've done it all. I even handled baby food from the start."

Kim Da-ye immediately laid out the childcare mission. "It's extremely hot, but you need to take her for a walk. You also need to cook meals for her, and we need to go grocery shopping now," she said, listing her requests.

Kim Da-ye especially pointed out, "You came into a house with a baby and didn't even wash your hands," and Park Soo-hong made everyone laugh by saying, "That babysitter company is going to go out of business."

He then joked, "They said they'd send someone tailored to us, and they sent two men who look like swallows to a little girl?" His complaint turned the set into a sea of laughter.

But contrary to their worries, the two men had a fun time with Jae-i. At first, she was shy and kept her distance, but before long she was acting cute around the two "uncles," ending the moment on a warm note.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye married in 2021 despite a 23-year age gap. They later conceived through in vitro fertilization and welcomed their daughter Jae-i in 2024.

Jae-i drew major attention at a very young age after it was revealed that she had filmed 17 commercials by the time she was just three months old.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.