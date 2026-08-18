ZOZAZZ, with a Face Built at the Cost of a Mid-Size Car... "Every Feature, from Eyes to Nose to Mouth, Is the Work of a Plastic Surgeon" (Malja Show)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer ZOZAZZ opened up about his plastic surgery in a candid interview.

On the KBS2 program "Malja Show," which aired on the 17th, a segment called "instant problem-solving" was held to hear audience members' concerns.

That day, Jung Beom-gyun introduced ZOZAZZ by saying, "I did say things like 'he's one of us' and 'he's from the comedian side,' but ZOZAZZ is the ultimate self-care king."

ZOZAZZ then nodded at the remark that his face had cost the price of a mid-size car and said, "I'm one of the first generation to get plastic surgery. From my eyes to my nose to my mouth, every part was touched by a plastic surgeon." His unexpected confession drew surprise from those around him.

ZOZAZZ also showed pride in his appearance, saying, "I'm really hurt. I actually spent a lot of money on this face."

He also revealed what led him to decide on surgery, saying, "About 10 years ago, when there was little interest in plastic surgery, I was the one who opened the door for male plastic surgery."

ZOZAZZ also said his mother had personally encouraged him to get surgery. He said, "My mother arranged the eye and nose surgeries herself," adding, "Parents usually don't tell their children they're ugly, but my mother saw the future."

He added, "She said I had a face with no competitiveness and that I needed tuning, so I had plastic surgery then."

ZOZAZZ also spoke in detail about the procedures he had undergone.

He said, "I had double-eyelid surgery and a nose-bridge procedure, and recently I had all my teeth replaced."

He also explained why he had dental work done. ZOZAZZ said, "I have crooked teeth, and my wife wouldn't kiss me because she said I had bad breath. So I had my teeth replaced too," drawing laughter.

He then flashed a bright, healthy smile and showed off his remarkable self-care.

Previously, ZOZAZZ had also admitted to having plastic surgery on MBC's "Radio Star," which aired last year. At the time, he said, "If you calculate it at today's rates, I invested nearly 20 million won," revealing how much he had spent and drawing attention.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.