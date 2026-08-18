"My husband feels like a ticking time bomb"...Kim Jung-hwa gets emotional over You Eun-sung's brain tumor battle, saying "It could just end"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hyung] Actress Kim Jung-hwa opened up about the special reason she decided to marry her husband, You Eun-sung, and shared her deep affection for him as he battles a brain tumor.

On the 17th, the YouTube channel "Lee Sung-mi's Can't Go" released a video titled "Kim Jung-hwa, who had no plans to marry, ended up marrying a praise minister?"

That day, Lee Sung-mi mentioned You Eun-sung's health and asked, "Aren't you taking care of a sick patient?" Kim Jung-hwa laughed and replied, "That's right. I'm a professional caregiver."

You Eun-sung explained that his diagnosis was "a brain tumor, specifically a low-grade glioma." He added that it was "a slowly growing glioma in the frontal lobe, but fortunately, it has stopped growing." He also said that when he visited Samsung Seoul Hospital in February, the professor told him not to receive treatment and to come back in five years.

For Kim Jung-hwa, however, her husband's health remains a major concern. When Lee Sung-mi said, "From a wife's perspective, it's like a ticking time bomb," Kim Jung-hwa nodded in agreement.

Kim Jung-hwa said, "Right now it's quiet, but if something in the environment causes it to move, it could just end then and there." She added that although she knew she was marrying a minister and that ministry would come first, she still finds herself nagging him while respecting his work.

Their marriage story was also unusual. Kim Jung-hwa recalled, "When I first met my husband, I had no intention of getting married. My mother was battling cancer, so I said I had no plans to marry." She added, "Then he said he had absolutely no intention of getting married either."

But just one month into dating, You Eun-sung suddenly brought up marriage. Kim Jung-hwa said she decided to marry him after meeting her future in-laws.

One remark from her future mother-in-law especially moved Kim Jung-hwa. When she visited her future in-laws late at night and ate the meal her mother-in-law had carefully prepared, she was reminded of her late mother and burst into tears.

Kim Jung-hwa said, "On the way home, I called them, and my future mother-in-law said, 'My mother also passed away when I was around 30, so I know how hard and lonely you must feel. Don't call me mother-in-law. Call me mom. I will be your mother.'"

"I cried my eyes out when I heard that," she recalled.

Meanwhile, You Eun-sung married Kim Jung-hwa in 2013, and the couple has two sons. He revealed in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is currently undergoing regular follow-up care without surgery.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.