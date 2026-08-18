Choi Yeon-soo, Choi Hyun-seok's daughter, reveals why she stopped breastfeeding just one month after giving birth: "Worried trigger finger syndrome medication could be bad for my child"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Chef Choi Hyun-suk's daughter, Choi Yeon-soo, revealed the reason she decided to wean her baby just one month after giving birth.

On the 17th, Choi Yeon-soo spent time communicating with fans by answering their questions via her social media. When asked about the reason for weaning, she stated, "I was receiving physical therapy, taking medication, and applying patches for trigger finger syndrome, but I was anxious that it might be bad for the baby. " Previously, on June 5th, just one month after giving birth, Choi Yeon-soo had announced that she had "started weaning.

" She confessed, "Furthermore, because I was constantly bending over to check on the baby while breastfeeding, my 'turtle neck' condition worsened and became hunched," adding, "I felt depressed as my breasts changed in shape and various other ways. " She continued, "Now that I think about it, I want to breastfeed again," and spoke honestly, saying, "I do want to see that cute look again, but since I'm not doing it, I can say this with a clear mind. " She then shared her thoughts, saying, "The postpartum care center told me to breastfeed because I have a lot of milk, but I believe that no one else can judge everything and it is ultimately the mother's choice.

" She added, "I have some regrets, but I have no remorse. Both formula feeding and breastfeeding have their pros and cons. " She also opened up about the difficulties of parenting.

When asked, "Isn't parenting hard? The baby is 23 days old and it's so difficult," Choi Yeon-su replied, "It is hard. " She said, "Of course, the baby is so cute and pretty, but this little one was so well-behaved as a newborn that he didn't cry except when sleeping. " She continued, "They called him a 'special baby' and a 'unicorn baby,' but now that he is approaching 100 days, he doesn't cry, but he screams and gets angry.

" She then vented, saying, "What's with this bad manners? Who is yelling like this?" and added, "It's truly absurd. I'm getting exhausted from all the irritation. " Additionally, in response to the concern of a 20-week expectant mother asking, "Is it normal to gain weight like this? I'm surprised and sad every day," Choi Yeon-soo replied, "I gained 28kg.

Don't worry about it and don't get stressed. " She also gave an honest answer regarding the division of childcare with her husband. When asked if she fights with her husband over childcare, Choi Yeon-soo brought laughter by saying, "He's pretty good at it, but something still doesn't sit right with me.

What is the reason?" Meanwhile, Choi Yeon-soo married Kim Tae-hyun, the vocalist of the band Dickpunks who is 12 years her senior, last September. She announced her pregnancy last December, just three months after their marriage, and gave birth to a son on the 7th of last month. anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.