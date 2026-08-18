Soyou vents anger at cheating ex-boyfriend: "What was he to me at my flower-like age?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Soyou opened up about learning that her ex-boyfriend had cheated on her only after they broke up.

On the 17th, a video titled "From stories about my cheating ex-boyfriend" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "SOYOUGI."

In the video, Soyou chose "a partner who honestly admits to cheating" over "a partner who hides it until the end."

She said, "I always say, 'Go ahead and cheat. Just wait until you get caught.' If you get caught, you're out right away."

She then shared a real experience. Soyou said, "Once, I had an ex-boyfriend who cheated on me," adding, "I had a bad feeling about it, and after we broke up, I found out he had been cheating." She continued, "We broke up for another reason, but it turned out he had cheated a lot."

She said, "He was not a good person," and added, "When I think about it now, it feels like such a waste. At my flower-like age, what was he to me?" She then drew laughter by reacting strongly, saying, "Not even him. That bastard."

Soyou also revealed her dating style. She said, "I think I talk less when I'm in front of someone I like. My expression when I look at that person must be different." She added, "When I feel like I understand that person's feelings a little and want to show it more, I say it openly: 'I like you.'" She described herself as straightforward in love, adding, "I hate playing games. I really hate push-and-pull."

She also laughed off a question about her ideal type, saying, "It doesn't matter. If I start being picky about that now, I really won't be able to date." However, she said she does care about whether the other person takes care of themselves. Soyou explained, "Being in good shape doesn't mean having a muscular body. It means it shows that they take care of themselves." She added, "It should be enough that when they wear a short-sleeved shirt, I look at their arms and think, 'They must work out a bit.'"

She also spoke candidly about a past ideal type, saying she once picked "a man with a pretty butt." Soyou said, "There are people whose pants fit really well, whether they're men or women. I look at the overall fit, but maybe because I pay a lot of attention to the butt, my eyes go there." She added, "If someone says they aren't interested in exercise, I think my interest in them drops."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.