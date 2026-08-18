Kim Sung-joo's son Kim Min-guk travels to Switzerland with AKMU's Jamie K Lee: "I never imagined I'd go to Switzerland, but thanks to my sister"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Kim Sung-joo's son Kim Min-guk shared a travel story from his trip to Switzerland with AKMU's Jamie K Lee.

On the 17th, Kim Min-guk posted a long account of the trip on his social media, saying, "Something exciting happened recently. I went all the way to Switzerland with (Park) Chan-young hyung, (Lee) Seung-guk hyung, Princess (Lee) Su-hyun, Hwang the Elder, and Jo PD."

He added, "Switzerland. The Switzerland where the Alps run around and the mountain goats are beautiful. How did I end up going to such a sweet-sounding place? What did we do there that I am making such a fuss? What did I eat so much of that I came home looking like a Swiss elephant?" He joked around and expressed his excitement about the trip.

He also promoted the travel video himself, saying, "Seeing is believing. No matter how much I talk about it here, it will only hurt your eyes. Please check it out on Su-hyun noona's YouTube channel. It's a full 1 hour and 10 minutes."

Earlier, Jamie K Lee had uploaded a video on her YouTube channel showing her Switzerland trip with film YouTuber Seung-guk Lee, Kim Min-guk, and singer Park Chan-young. In the video, she talked about how she became close with them and why they decided to travel together. At the time, she said she had grown close to Kim Min-guk after being introduced by Seung-guk Lee.

Kim Min-guk then said, "I gathered some photos you didn't get to see in the video. Everyone else was posting such cool and pretty pictures. Not a chance." He shared a more comedic side of himself from the trip.

He also showed special affection for Jamie K Lee. He said, "Su-hyun noona is as kind-hearted as her voice. Throughout the trip, she took in all of Kim Min-guk's ridiculous jokes with the patience of Mother Teresa, never once scolding him. Our pretty noona. Sometimes she felt like a little sister, and other times she was our princess, switching between hot and cold to take care of everyone. Our all-rounder noona is so pretty."

He added with a laugh, "She teases me sincerely and sometimes gives me a deadly glare, but that is also one of the princess's virtues."

Kim Min-guk said, "Among these people, whose average age is in their 30s and even 40s, eating chicken stew with mushrooms, I was really grateful for a noona I could talk to about mala soup and have a conversation that felt like it was in my 20s." He continued, "I never imagined I would get to go to Switzerland in my lifetime, but thanks to my noona, I did. I want to say thank you again through this opportunity. I love you. There will never be a noona greater than Jamie K Lee in my life," showing his affection and drawing attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.