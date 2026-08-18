'Surprise' Kim Ha-Young Undergoes Liposuction: "I Lost 12kg, But My Arms Wouldn't Slim Down"

[Kim So-hyung / Sportschosun] Actress Kim Ha-Young has revealed that she is undergoing liposuction.

On the 17th, Kim Ha-Young posted, "I actually have something to confess. Last September, I lost 12kg before getting married, and I was so slim that people said I looked too thin, but only my arms didn't slim down. No, my arms just wouldn't lose weight. Why! Why! Why?"

She added, "At my wedding, I was in a situation where I couldn't post photos without Photoshop. So, for my first wedding anniversary, I decided to get arm liposuction because I still felt disappointed."

Along with the post, she also shared video from her wedding day. Looking at photos of herself in a wedding dress, Kim Ha-Young expressed regret by writing, "I should have gotten liposuction before getting married," and "I should have gotten liposuction before wearing my wedding dress."

She then added, "In fact, thanks to these arms, I caught a 1.25-meter yellowtail, and it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that all my fishing comes from my arms, but I'm still going to say goodbye to them."

Meanwhile, Kim Ha-Young became widely known as a reenactment actress on MBC's 'Surprise' starting in 2004, and last year she married Park Sang-joon, a vocal trainer and former member of the male duo TWS.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.