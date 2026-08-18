Ralral Says She Has Cut Off Contact With Her Mother, Who Helped With Childcare: "She Cursed at Me and Left, Saying I Seemed Out of My Mind"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] YouTuber and broadcaster Ralral has opened up about a conflict with her mother.

A YouTube channel recently released a short video titled "Shocking Recent Update on Ralral's Mom."

In the video, when Jo Jin-se asked about her mother's recent situation, Ralral sighed and said, "She got upset while taking care of Seobae, my daughter, and went home."

Jo Jin-se then asked, "Why do you keep sighing with every sentence?" Ralral replied, "I left Seobae with my mom, but she went home."

Ralral went on to say, "I drank and didn't go home, and my mom said, 'How can you be exactly the same as you were when you were single and before you had a baby? You really seem out of your mind,' then cursed at me and left. We have not really been in contact since then." She let out a deep sigh.

After hearing this, Jo Jin-se expressed concern and said, "What do you mean you drank and didn't go home?" Ralral honestly admitted, "I kept drinking, and before I knew it, night had turned into morning."

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior in 2024 and has one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.