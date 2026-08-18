Lee Hyori Reveals She Lived with Lee Sang-soon for Two Years Before Marriage... Offers Advice to Couples Fighting Over Being Together 24 Hours a Day ('Love War')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Hyori revealed that she lived with Lee Sang-soon before they got married.

In episode 9 of JTBC's variety show 'Love War,' which airs today (the 18th), a story about a couple struggling because of the boyfriend's possessiveness will be unveiled.

The boyfriend draws attention by trying to control even the customers at his girlfriend's nail salon. He tells her, "Don't take male customers," and when he cannot reach her, he bombards her with 150 missed calls and hundreds of text messages. Even at home, where they live together, he constantly checks her location and cannot bear to be apart from her for even a moment. Seo Jang-hoon bluntly calls his 24-hour separation anxiety "an illness," while Lee Hyori also gives her honest advice, saying, "You should go to the hospital for yourself."

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His possessiveness and suspicion continue in the studio as well. He even gives Seo Jang-hoon and special diplomat Daniel Choi wary looks. When Seo Jang-hoon, who regularly visits a nail salon, asks the girlfriend, "Where is the nail salon located?" the boyfriend briefly looks displeased and then unexpectedly shows jealousy, saying, "I think you two would also think my girlfriend is pretty." In response, Seo Jang-hoon quickly insists, "I have no feelings for your girlfriend," drawing laughter as he scrambles to prove his innocence.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori shares advice based on her own experience with a possessive couple living together. She made a surprise confession, saying, "I lived with Sang-soon for about two years before we got married," and is said to offer just the right advice for a couple struggling while spending all day together. In particular, she reportedly gave a tailored solution on how the beautiful girlfriend, who enjoys drinking with friends, can ease her boyfriend's anxiety, leaving the girlfriend nodding in agreement.

Viewers are eager to see how far the boyfriend's possessiveness toward the beautiful girlfriend will go, as well as the special advice Lee Hyori will deliver on 'Love War.'

Meanwhile, episode 9 of 'Love War' airs today at 8:50 p.m.

Cho Yoon-sun, supremez@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.