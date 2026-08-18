"Jennie in Tears After Dancing Through It All" — Mic Malfunction, Edited Exposure Video, and a Festival Stirring Debate

Jennie of Blackpink was moved to tears after staying on stage to the end despite back-to-back problems, including a microphone malfunction and wardrobe issues, during a performance in Japan. After the first day of the show, a video claiming that part of her body had been exposed also spread online, but questions were raised over whether it had been manipulated by AI, leaving its authenticity unconfirmed. After wrapping up her festival schedule, Jennie finally bowed her head to disappointed fans on the occasion of Blackpink's 10th debut anniversary.

Jennie took the stage at Summer Sonic 2026 in Osaka, Japan, on the 16th and performed her solo songs. She appeared in a bold look with a short top and bottom that left her figure fully visible, and drew a strong response from the local audience with intense choreography and relaxed stage presence.

Earlier, Jennie had also appeared at festivals in Europe and the United States in a series of revealing outfits, including a bra top, a skirt just a few inches long, and low-rise, sagging styles that exposed her underwear band. As scenes in which parts of her body seemed to be exposed during performances spread through online communities and social media, debate over the level of her outfits intensified. Some users said, "The exposure stands out before the singing and performance," and "It seems like an inappropriate outfit for a stage with such intense dancing." Others pushed back, saying, "That is a natural style for overseas festival stages," and "Jennie's concept as a solo artist and her self-expression should be respected."

Through its official social media accounts, OA Entertainment shared stage photos and said, "We ended our festival journey after spending an unforgettable night at Summer Sonic Osaka."

This summer, Jennie performed in succession at Denmark's Roskilde Festival, Poland's Open'er Festival, Spain's Mad Cool Festival, Lollapalooza Chicago in the United States, and Summer Sonic in Japan. In particular, at Lollapalooza, she became the first Korean female solo singer to serve as a headliner, underscoring her elevated status as a global solo artist.

Regardless of the mixed reactions to her outfits, her completion of major festivals across Europe, the United States, and Japan one after another was seen as another sign of Jennie's global influence.

Meanwhile, after finishing all of her festival commitments, Jennie once again bowed her head to fans who were disappointed by the events surrounding Blackpink's 10th debut anniversary.

Earlier, Jisoo, Rosé, and LISA had each also spoken out. Jisoo apologized for not being able to communicate smoothly with fans during the event, while Rosé said she was upset that the 10th anniversary she had looked forward to was not celebrated enough and apologized to fans. LISA also apologized, saying she could not give long-waiting fans better memories.

On the 17th, Jennie posted a lengthy message on the fan community Weverse, saying, "I have thought a lot about the 10th anniversary," and "I was honestly very upset that I did not get the chance to speak properly with BLINK and share my feelings."

Explaining why her response came later, she said, "I wanted to wait until I finished the last scheduled festival," adding, "I thought that way I could come back and talk with a clearer mind." She went on to thank fans, saying, "Over the past 10 years, thanks to you, I have experienced the most special moments of my life," and "Your love was with us through every moment, and it helped us grow and dream of a bigger future." She also apologized, saying, "The 10th anniversary was supposed to be a moment for everyone to celebrate and be happy together, but instead I disappointed some fans," and "I have no excuse for that." Jennie added again, "I am sorry I could not show you a better side of myself in that moment."

In connection with this, Blackpink held a fan event in Seoul on the 8th to mark its 10th debut anniversary. All four members attended as a full group, but only 40 fans were invited and the live broadcast was brief, leading some fans to complain that the preparation fell short of the anniversary's significance.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.