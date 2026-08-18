Kim Won-hyo, Married Life Heated Up After Keeping Premarital Chastity with Shim Jin-hwa... Shattering a Tabletop Glass

Comedian Kim Won-hyo revealed his passionate newlywed life after marriage, saying he and his wife Shim Jin-hwa had kept premarital chastity during their dating days.

On the 17th, the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup" featured KBS 22nd-generation comedians Song Jun-geun, Park Young-jin, Kim Won-hyo, and Yang Sang-guk, who entertained viewers with their quick wit.

As the conversation turned to Kim Won-hyo and Shim Jin-hwa's dating days, Park Young-jin brought up a story about the couple's past date at Eurwangni Beach.

Kim Won-hyo recalled the moment, saying, "I usually meet people like that. When I went to Eurwangni Beach with my wife, I really just wanted to eat grilled clams. I had never been there before, so I really wanted to go."

From Shim Jin-hwa's perspective, however, the situation seemed suspicious. Kim Won-hyo said, "My wife kept thinking I was a strange person. She wondered, 'Why is he taking me this far?' On the way there, we kept passing motels too," drawing laughter.

Even so, Kim Won-hyo stressed that they only ate grilled clams and went home. He said, "I really just ate grilled clams, called a designated driver, and came back without even holding hands."

When Shin Dong-yup joked, "Shim Jin-hwa must have felt a little disappointed," Kim Won-hyo shot back, "She agreed after realizing who I really was then." The cast then teased, "Or she may have thought, 'Maybe there's something wrong with him.'"

The conversation then naturally shifted to the couple's newlywed days. Park Young-jin mentioned a story Shim Jin-hwa had once shared on television, saying, "She said the tempered glass broke."

Kim Won-hyo explained that it happened during their honeymoon period and that the broken tempered glass had been on top of the dining table. The cast joked, "If tempered glass broke, then maybe it wasn't tempered glass," and "Wasn't it defective?" turning the set into a sea of laughter.

Park Young-jin also shared that, during their newlywed days, Shim Jin-hwa became so nervous whenever the parking signal hinted at her husband's return home because of Kim Won-hyo's overwhelming affection.

Kim Won-hyo then drew attention by revealing that he had kept "premarital chastity" during their dating period. He honestly admitted, "Instead, I didn't do anything while we were dating. I kept my innocence, and then it exploded after we got married."

Meanwhile, Kim Won-hyo and Shim Jin-hwa married in 2011. Through various TV shows and YouTube appearances, they have shared their cheerful married life and are loved as one of the entertainment industry's representative comedian couples.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.